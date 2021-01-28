The Masked Dancer's Hammerhead Speaks and Teases Some Serious Jersey Shore Drama

Watch : Vinny Guadagnino Gives Lindsay Lohan & Team Reality TV Advice

There's no dancing away from the Jersey Shore drama.

On the Jan. 27 episode of The Masked Dancer, viewers learned that the man behind the Hammerhead costume is none other than Vinny Guadagnino. While his experience on the Fox series may have come to an end, his vacation in Las Vegas with the Jersey Shore crew is just beginning.

In the weeks to come, fans will watch Jenni "JWoww" Farley arrive and try to settle her drama with Angelina Pivarnick after that infamous wedding speech. So what should fans prepare for?

"I would say we had a lot of, obviously this long anticipated drama, and it needed some type of resolution," Vinny exclusively teased to E! News. "Even when Jenni gets there, I can't act like it's an easy resolution."

He added, "We had to call in the big dogs. We needed professional help. You can actually see Dr. Drew Pinsky in the Jersey Shore previews. That's how much help we needed to solve this issue. Let's just say it gets worked out in a dramatic way."