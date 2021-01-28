Jennifer Garner’s Memorial Tribute to Tight Jeans and Airports Is Strangely Touching

RIP air travel (1903-2020).
Jennifer Garner's latest Instagram video is a real throwback, and we're definitely getting emotional over it.
The Yes Day actress posted a memorial to yesteryear, featuring all the things of a bygone era. We're not talking about, like, typewriters and cassettes. No, we're referring to the rarities known as airplanes and skinny jeans.
Jen shared an old video of herself walking down an airplane jet bridge and doing leprechaun kicks before boarding. The clip cut to her lugging two rolling suitcases through the airport while wearing denim, and then showed her prancing on a moving walkway.
She captioned it, "Travel: A Memorial (aka Tight Jeans: Goodbye Forever)." Apparently Jen, like us, hasn't worn tight jeans since the coronavirus pandemic started last year.
Her ode to planes continued with a photo montage of herself smiling and sleeping in various plane seats as she soared through the skies.
In one pic, she wore a sleep mask while angelically resting her head on her pillow. Ah, what we wouldn't give for a tiny packet of peanuts!
The 48-year-old star played super sad music over the whole thing, which really turned it into a tragic tribute and made us feel things we haven't felt since Adele released her last album.
But leave it to Jen to pack on the nostalgia. Just two days ago, she hit us with another whammy when she revealed a snap from her reunion with her 13 Going on 30 co-star Judy Greer.
Jen wrote, "Always the smartest. Always the funniest. Always the biggest @dodgers fan in the room. I love @missjudygreer. #TeamJG," noting their shared initials.
Judy responded, "no one is cuter than YOU!!!"
Watch her latest video above.