See James Gandolfini’s Real-Life Son as a Young Tony Soprano in the Highly Anticipated HBO Max Prequel

Our first look at the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark has arrived, and it features a bittersweet look at a young Tony Soprano.

James Gandolfini starred as the New Jersey gangster on the acclaimed HBO series from 1999 to 2007. The actor, who won three Emmys for his role, passed away at the age of 51 in 2013 following a heart attack.

In 2019, it was revealed that James' son Michael Gandolfini, 21, would make his film debut as a younger version of the character in The Many Saints of Newark, written by Sopranos creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film, which was originally slated for a 2020 release date, was pushed back to September 2021. The film will now stream for one month on HBO Max simultaneously with its theater release.

Michael appears as Tony in a trailer for HBO Max's upcoming releases. He can be seen at the 20-second mark, having a confrontation on the street.