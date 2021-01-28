GLAAD Media Awards 2021: The Complete List of Nominations

Watch : Dan Levy Isn't Ruling Out a "Schitt's Creek" Movie

Schitt's Creek, RuPaul's Drag Race and Supergirl are among the shows nominated for the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards, which, like last year, will be held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Many of this year's nominees feature stories of LGBTQ+ women, including the Syfy series Wynonna Earp and the Netflix film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom—starring Oscar winner Viola Davis and late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman in what marked his final movie. Other nominated works, such as Peacock's Saved by the Bell reboot and CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery, featured transgender characters and presented LGBTQ+ issues in new and diverse ways. And six projects Ryan Murphy created, directed, produced or executive produced also received nods.

In addition, the Hallmark Channel received its first GLAAD Media Award nomination for The Christmas House, the cable network's first movie featuring an LGBTQ+ lead couple.

The winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony in April, with an exact date to be determined. Check out the nominees below: