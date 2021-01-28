GLAAD Media Awards 2021: The Complete List of Nominations

Schitt's Creek, RuPaul's Drag Race and Supergirl are among the shows nominated for the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards, which, like last year, will be held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Many of this year's nominees feature stories of LGBTQ+ women, including the Syfy series Wynonna Earp and the Netflix film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom—starring Oscar winner Viola Davis and late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman in what marked his final movie. Other nominated works, such as Peacock's Saved by the Bell reboot and CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery, featured transgender characters and presented LGBTQ+ issues in new and diverse ways. And six projects Ryan Murphy created, directed, produced or executive produced also received nods.
In addition, the Hallmark Channel received its first GLAAD Media Award nomination for The Christmas House, the cable network's first movie featuring an LGBTQ+ lead couple.
The winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony in April, with an exact date to be determined. Check out the nominees below:
Outstanding Film — Wide Release
The Craft: Legacy (Sony Pictures)
Happiest Season (Hulu)
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)
The Old Guard (Netflix)
The Prom (Netflix)
Outstanding Film — Limited Release
Ammonite (NEON)
And Then We Danced (Music Box Films)
The Boys in the Band (Netflix)
The Half of It (Netflix)
I Carry You With Me (Sony Pictures Classics)
Kajillionaire (Focus Features)
The Life Ahead (Netflix)
Lingua Franca (ARRAY/Netflix)
Monsoon (Strand Releasing)
The True Adventures of Wolfboy (Vertical Entertainment)
Outstanding Documentary
Circus of Books (Netflix)
Disclosure (Netflix)
Equal (HBO Max)
For They Know Not What They Do (First Run Features)
Howard (Disney+)
Mucho Mucho Amor (Netflix)
Scream, Queen: My Nightmare on Elm Street (Virgil FIlms/Shudder)
Visible: Out on Television (Apple TV+)
We Are The Radical Monarchs (PBS POV)
Welcome to Chechnya (HBO)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Big Mouth (Netflix)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
Everything's Gonna Be Okay (Freeform)
Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
Love, Victor (Hulu)
Saved by the Bell (Peacock)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Sex Education (Netflix)
Superstore (NBC)
Twenties (BET)
Outstanding Drama Series
9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
P-Valley (Starz)
Ratched (Netflix)
Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)
Supergirl (The CW)
The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)
Vida (Starz)
The Wilds (Amazon)
Wynonna Earp (Syfy)
Outstanding TV Movie
Alice Júnior (Netflix)
Bad Education (HBO)
The Christmas House (Hallmark Channel)
The Christmas Setup (Lifetime)
Dashing in December (Paramount Network)
La Leyenda Negra (HBO Latino/HBO Max)
The Thing About Harry (Freeform)
Uncle Frank (Amazon Studios)
Unpregnant (HBO Max)
Your Name Engraved Herein (Netflix)
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Dispatches from Elsewhere (AMC)
The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)
Hollywood (Netflix)
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Outstanding Reality Program
Deaf U (Netflix)
Legendary (HBO Max)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
We're Here (HBO)
Outstanding Children's Programming
"Challenge of the Senior Junior Woodchucks!" DuckTales (Disney XD)
"Dogbot" Clifford The Big Red Dog (PBS)
"Nancy Plays Dress Up" Fancy Nancy (Disney Junior)
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo (HBO Max)
Summer Camp Island (HBO Max)
Outstanding Kids & Family Programming
Craig of the Creek (Cartoon Network)
Diary of a Future President (Disney+)
First Day (Hulu)
Kipo and The Age of the Wonderbeasts (Dreamworks Animation/Netflix)
The Loud House (Nickelodeon)
"Mary Anne Saves the Day" The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)
"Obsidian" Adventure Time: Distant Lands (HBO Max)
The Owl House (Disney Channel)
She-Ra & The Princesses of Power (Dreamworks Animation/Netflix)
Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)
Outstanding Music Artist
Adam Lambert, Velvet (More Is More/Empire)
Brandy Clark, Your Life Is a Record (Warner Records)
Halsey, Manic (Capitol)
Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn't (Atlantic)
Lady Gaga, Chromatica (Streamline/Interscope)
Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts (RCA)
Pabllo Vittar, 111 (BMT/Sony Music Brasil)
Peppermint, A Girl Like Me: Letters to My Lovers (Producer Entertainment Group)
Ricky Martin, Pausa (Sony Latin)
Sam Smith, Love Goes (Capitol)
Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist
Arca, KiCk i (XL)
Chika, Industry Games (Warner Records)
FLETCHER, The (S)ex Tapes (Capitol)
Keiynan Lonsdale, Rainbow Boy (Keiynan Lonsdale)
Kidd Kenn, Child's Play (Island Records)
Orville Peck, Show Pony (Columbia/Sub Pop)
Phoebe Bridgers, Punisher (Dead Oceans)
Rina Sawayama, Sawayama (Dirty Hit/Avex Trax)
Trixie Mattel, Barbara (Producer Entertainment Group/ATO Records)
Victoria Monét, Jaguar (Tribe Records)
Outstanding Video Game
Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft)
Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles (2K Games)
Bugsnax (Young Horses)
Hades (Supergiant Games)
If Found… (Annapurna Interactive)
Ikenfell (Humble Games)
Immortals Fenyx Rising (Ubisoft)
The Last of Us Part II (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Tell Me Why (Xbox Game Studios)
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands (Blizzard Entertainment)
Outstanding Comic Book
Empyre, Lords of Empyre: Emperor Hulkling, Empyre: Aftermath Avengers, written by Al Ewing, Dan Slott, Chip Zdarsky, Anthony Oliveira (Marvel Comics)
Far Sector, written by N.K. Jemisin (DC Comics)
Guardians of the Galaxy, written by Al Ewing (Marvel Comics)
Juliet Takes a Breath, written by Gabby Rivera (BOOM! Studios)
Lois Lane, written by Greg Rucka (DC Comics)
The Magic Fish, written by Trung Le Nguyen (Random House Graphic)
Suicide Squad, written by Tom Taylor (DC Comics)
Wynd, written by James Tynion IV (BOOM! Studios)
X-Factor, written by Leah Williams (Marvel Comics)
You Brought Me the Ocean, written by Alex Sanchez (DC Comics)
Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode
"Andy Cohen Calls for Change So He Can Donate His Plasma" Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
"Black Trans Lives Matter" Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
"Emily's Coming Out Story" Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)
"Laverne Cox — Exploring Trans Representation with ‘Disclosure'" The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
"Lilly Responds to Comments About Her Sexuality" A Little Late With Lilly Singh (NBC)
Outstanding TV Journalism Segment
"Black Trans Activists on Being the 'Blueprint for the Struggle for Black Freedom'" MSNBC Live with Hallie Jackson (MSNBC)
"Dwyane Wade One-On-One: Basketball Legend Opens Up About Supporting Transgender Daughter" Good Morning America (ABC)
"Faith, Foster Care and LGBTQ Rights Collide in Supreme Court" ABC News Prime (ABC News Live)
"One-on-One with Transportation Secretary Nominee Pete Buttigieg" State of the Union (CNN)
"Trans and Non-Binary People Face Voting Barriers Ahead of 2020 Election" (CBSN)
Outstanding TV Journalism — Long-Form
"ABC News Joe Biden Town Hall" (ABC)
"The Deciders" (CBS)
"Pride and Protest: Being Black and Queer in America in 2020" (NBC News NOW)
"Pride on ABC News Live: The Landmark Decision" (ABC News Live)
"Prideland" (PBS)
Special Recognition
After Forever (Amazon)
Deadline's New Hollywood Podcast
Happiest Season Soundtrack (Facet/Warner Records)
Noah's Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles (Patrik Ian-Polk Entertainment)
Out (Pixar/Disney+)
Razor Tongue (YouTube)
"The Son" Little America (Apple TV+)