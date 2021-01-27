Camila Coelho Is the Face of Quay's Affordable New Jewelry Collection

BREAKING

Halsey Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby
It's all under $100!

Fourteen karat gold-plated jewelry starting at only $25? Sign us up.

Blogger Camila Coelho is the face Quay's affordable new jewelry collection including delicate, gold necklaces, earrings and charms. It's all totally layer-able—just check out how Coelho styles each piece. Plus, everything rings up under $100—how charming.

So now below, shop our Quay jewelry edit. We bet you can't pick out just one piece. 

Drop Chain Necklace

This delicate necklace has mini cutout shapes. It has a hinged closure, so you can also use it as a chain for sunglasses and blue light glasses.

$55
Quay

I See You Charm

These charms can be added to any of the collection's chains or huggies. 

$25
Quay

Clipped Link Necklace

This paperclip-style necklace has a hinge closure so you can also wear it as a lariat or sunglasses chain.

$65
Quay

Quay Huggies

These huggies can be worn with or without their charm. 

$40
Quay

Stargaze Charm

We love the celestial theme of this rhinestone charm.

$25
Quay

Coin Huggies

The front of these rotating huggies has a crescent moon while the back features a constellation design.

$40
Quay

Rivet Hoops

These medium-size half-hoops have a textured orb detail.

$40
Quay

Up next, celebrate Lunar New Year with Lululemon's new fiery red collection.

