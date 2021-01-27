Larry King’s Widow Reveals the Unique Way His Family Honored Him During Funeral

Watch : Larry King's Most Iconic Interview Moments

Larry King will always be remembered for his dark glasses, dotted background and classic suspenders. The veteran TV and radio personality died this week at age 87.

On Jan. 27, his wife, Shawn King, revealed how his family used his signature look to honor the legend at his funeral. She and their sons Chance, 21, and Cannon, 20, as well as his older son Larry King Jr., 59, laid him to rest while donning his iconic suspenders.

"We all, it was just family, we wore Larry's suspenders, every one of us," Shawn told Entertainment Tonight. "And it was a beautiful, loving ... just perfect, just perfect. It was family. There was no showbiz, no, none of that."

She continued, "Death is maybe the great equalizer... You know, when you experience it with people who we really, really love, all the other noise and the nonsense that could be surrounding, it just goes away and the family goes close together. And that's what happened. You know, it was beautiful."