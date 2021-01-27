Cloris Leachman, Phyllis and Mary Tyler Moore Show Star, Dead at 94

Hollywood has lost a star.

Legendary actress, Cloris Leachman, has died at the age of 94, E! News can confirm. According to the star's longtime manager, Juliet Green, Cloris passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at her home in Encinitas, Calif.

"It's been my privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most fearless actresses of our time," her manager said in a statement to E! News. "There was no one like Cloris. With a single look, she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh 'till the tears ran down your face. You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic."

The 94-year-old star was an incredibly talented actress and comedian, who starred in countless projects over the years. Her impressive decades-long career included television appearances in Lassie, The Love Boat, Malcolm in the Middle, The Mary Tyler Moore Show—which led to her own spin-off—Phyllis and many others.