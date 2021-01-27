Inside "Smitten" Hannah Brown's New Romance With Model Adam Woolard

Watch : Hannah Brown Is Ready to Start Dating Again

Somebody call Chris Harrison—because it looks like Hannah Brown is in a rosy romance with Adam Woolard.

Fans have been buzzing over the former Bachelorette's rumored relationship with the model, and a source close to Hannah tells E! News she is "smitten" over him.

"They instantly connected from the moment they met," the insider shares. "He gives her butterflies, and she hasn't been this happy in a very long time."

While it's unclear when exactly the pair connected, the source says they have been seeing each other since before the 2020 holidays and that "it's getting serious."

"Hannah feels she has finally found someone who is on the same page as her," the insider continues. "She could tell his intentions were pure and loves that Adam shares the same values. She also loves that he is involved in multiple charities and is just a straight up good guy."

Neither Hannah nor Adam has commented on the dating speculation. However, they were seen walking hand in hand in Los Angeles last week.