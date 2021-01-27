Dua Lipa Makes Temperatures Rise With Racy Underwear Selfie

Dua Lipa has some new rules when it comes to showing skin on social media.
On Jan. 26, the "IDGAF" singer posted a sizzling selfie of herself holding up a black sweatshirt to reveal her bare stomach and black underwear. She captioned the risqué look, "Liquorice Allsorts," and added several pics of her little black dog Dexter to the Instagram gallery.
She and partner Anwar Hadid adopted the rescue pup from the Labelle Foundation in July, when Dua introduced him to the world as "our tiny bestfriend."
The 25 year old has been slaying the selfie game all week, posting a few bikini pics from her camera roll that showed off her L.A. tan.
Her latest lingerie pic is not the only new look for the Grammy winner, who recently debuted another style transformation on Instagram. Three weeks ago, Dua did away with her signature dark locks and revealed a dramatic blonde 'do, but it didn't last long.
Though Dua may be open about sharing underwear pics, she's more private when it comes to the details of her love life with Anwar.
Earlier this month, she told British Vogue she's been "trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there. I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people's opinions."
She spent some time during the pandemic at the Hadid family's Pennsylvania farm, where Gigi Hadid also hid out during her pregnancy. Dua's daily life there would go something like this: "Take the dog out on a really nice long walk, maybe do some yoga, make some lunch, hang out, watch a movie, play with the animals," as the musician recently explained to Rolling Stone.
It doesn't seem like she's following in Gigi's footsteps just yet, as she shut down pregnancy rumors last week after a little emoji mishap.
It started when she shared a photo of herself in a green outfit and added what she described as "random" emojis, including a baby bottle and angel. Dua told Jimmy Kimmel, "I see that people have been writing stories saying that I posted some cryptic message that I might be announcing my pregnancy. And I'm like, 'Oh my god. These emojis have come to bite me in the ass.'"
