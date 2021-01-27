BREAKING

Halsey Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby
HalseyKobe BryantBridgertonGrey's AnatomyPhotosVideos

BONDiNG Is an Underrated Gem on Netflix Not to Be Missed

Find out why you should be watching Netflix's BONDiNG. Season two is out now!

By Alyssa Ray Jan 27, 2021 8:30 PMTags
TVLove And SexNetflixEntertainment
Watch: TV Shows That Got Us Through 2020

A dominatrix and her gay best friend walk into a dungeon…

That's the premise of Netflix's BONDiNG, which lured us into a binge-watching session we'll never forget. As we consumed the seven-episode first season, we quickly realized that this amusing fictional look into BDSM fetishes was easily one of the funniest shows on the streaming service.

The dark comedy, which hit Netflix in April 2019, is loosely based on creator and Barry actor Rightor Doyle's experience working as a dominatrix bouncer. So, not only does BONDiNG's BDSM world feel real, it's wildly funny.

Here's how Netflix described the show:

"Chains, whips and hilarious quips! For grad student/dominatrix Tiff (Zoe Levin) and her cash-strapped gay best friend Pete (Brendan Scannell), S&M is a business, not a pleasure. Well, maybe there's a little pleasure. Their professional relationship redefines their friendship, but more importantly helps them find themselves."

And when they say, "hilarious quips," they mean it.

photos
Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

In fact, we almost did a spit take when Pete, who eventually transforms into Master Carter, wrestled one client while wearing a penguin suit.

Our favorite quote from the show? That came from Tiff's classmate and romantic suitor Doug (Micah Stock).

While on a date with Doug, Tiff (aka Mistress May) is confronted by smitten German client Rolph (Matthew Wilkas), who uses a hilarious, albeit inaccurate, Beauty and the Beast reference.

Netflix

Rolph sincerely commented, "I am the fat clock-man waiting, and you is Gaston. I push you off the castle."

Doug, who had no idea of Tiff's line of work, uttered in response, "Yeah, I'm not totally sure what you're trying to say, but Cogsworth had absolutely nothing to do with Gaston's death. Like, at all."

We've replayed that moment countless times—and it still hasn't gotten old. And that's just a taste of the wild antics portrayed on the show.

In addition to plenty of latex, BONDiNG is filled with sex positive and feminist themes, which we're all about. WARNING: We wouldn't advise you to watch this show with your parents.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Halsey Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Alev Aydin

2

Meet Alev Aydin: 5 Things to Know About Pregnant Halsey's Boyfriend

3

What Matthew McConaughey Said to Jennifer Lopez Before On-Screen Kiss

Another selling point: Each episode runs under 20 minutes, making it perfect for binge-watching.

Thankfully, season two dropped today, Jan. 27. Thus, there's plenty more of Tiff and Pete's dominatrix adventures to enjoy.

You can find both seasons of BONDiNG on Netflix now.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Halsey Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Alev Aydin

2

Meet Alev Aydin: 5 Things to Know About Pregnant Halsey's Boyfriend

3

What Matthew McConaughey Said to Jennifer Lopez Before On-Screen Kiss

4

Christina Mauser's Daughter Almost Boarded Helicopter With Kobe Bryant

5

Kanye West Spotted for the First Time in Months Amid Martial Turmoil

Latest News

Kate Moss and Daughter Lila Make Jaws Drop in First Runway Together

Exclusive

Inside "Smitten" Hannah Brown's New Romance With Model Adam Woolard

Inside the Lavish Lives of the Bling Empire Cast

Tidying Up's Marie Kondo Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Dua Lipa Makes Temperatures Rise With Racy Underwear Selfie

Exclusive

Zendaya Talks Backlash on Age Gap With Malcolm & Marie Co-Star

Celebrate Lunar New Year with Lululemon's New Fiery Red Collection