Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Shares New Baby Photos From the Hospital

Watch : Chelsea Houska Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Chelsea Houska is taking a moment to celebrate the life around her.

Just two days after welcoming her fourth child into the world, the former Teen Mom 2 star went to Instagram and shared a brand-new photo with her husband Cole DeBoer and newborn daughter Walker June.

"What a life we have built @coledeboer," she wrote to her followers on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Cole later commented, "Beyond Grateful!!"

Earlier this month, Chelsea revealed on the Teen Mom 2 reunion that her due date wasn't until Feb. 16. But based on social media posts, everyone in the family appears to be doing well—including baby Walker.

"Glow bug for a couple days," Chelsea revealed online. "Part of coming a little bit early."

Before announcing her departure from Teen Mom 2 to focus on other adventures, the co-founder of Aubree Says opened up about her expanding family. As she explained to E! News, this pregnancy was different from all the others.