Halsey Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby
Meet Alev Aydin: 5 Things to Know About Pregnant Halsey's Boyfriend

Find out who is Alev Aydin, Halsey's boyfriend. The singer revealed on Wednesday, Jan. 27, that she is pregnant with her first child and tagged him in her baby bump photo.

Halsey, Alev Aydin Shutterstock, Instagram

Halsey shocked fans when she announced her pregnancy on Wednesday, Jan. 27, posting a baby bump pic on Instagram and tagging new boyfriend Alev Aydin. But who is he?

The 26-year-old pop star and the 37-year-old screenwriter and producer have only been photographed in public once, last October, while they shopped for art supplies in Los Angeles. However, the two have never confirmed a relationship until now and have also remained so low-key that they never sparked widespread romance rumors. They even got matching tattoos last year, during a Southern California getaway, and that went under the radar.

On Wednesday, Alev confirmed their romance by resharing Halsey's pregnancy announcement on his Instagram Story, adding two red heart emojis. He also commented on her post, writing, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness [two red heart emojis]," to which she responded, "I love you!!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"

photos
Halsey's Wildest Red Carpet Looks

Here are five things to know about Halsey's boyfriend and father of her child:

Instagram / Alev Aydin
Who Is Alev Aydin?

On Jan. 27, 2021, Halsey shocked fans by announcing her pregnancy and revealing her boyfriend, Alev Aydin. Here are five facts about Aydin:

Netflix / Instagram / Alev Aydin
1. He's a Screenwriter and Producer

Alev co-wrote the 2013 web series Turbo and Joey, which is about two guys from Staten Island, New York, who are trying to make it in Hollywood. He and his writing partner, Justin Schack, also co-created the 2017 Netflix series Small Shots. Both shows star This Is Us recurring stars Jeremy Luke and Caitlin Thompson, as well as actor Joseph Russo.

Exit 43 Productions
2. He's Also Done Some Acting

Alev also wrote and starred in the 2013 film Lonely Boy, which is about a schizophrenic bachelor and also features Transparent and The Office star Melora Hardin. In 2018, he appeared with the actress in the thriller Cruel Hearts. Between 2008 and 2010, he also played small roles on General Hospital.

Instagram / Alev Aydin
3. He Was Raised Abroad

Based on photos posted on his Instagram page, Alev is originally from Turkey and has also resided and spent time in Saudi Arabia, New York and Los Angeles.

Instagram / Amanda Owley
4. He and Halsey Have Matching Tattoos

In June 2020, Alev and Halsey got matching "SEEDS" tattoos on their feet at Liquid Tattoo in Yucca Valley, Calif. Tattoo artist Amanda Owley wrote on Instagram, "Today I met the sweetest two people. Ashley and Alev. You may know her better as HALSEY."

She continued, "@iamhalsey 'Seeds' is for planting seeds. She said this is cosmicly the best week to plant seeds in your life. I agree [sic]."

TheImageDirect.com
5. He and Halsey Are Private About Their Relationship

The two were photographed together publicly only once before Haley's pregnancy announcement, while shopping for art supplies in Los Angeles in October 2020.

