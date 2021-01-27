James Charles, January Jones and More Congratulate Halsey After "Surprise" Pregnancy Announcement

Watch : Halsey Apologizes for Triggering Eating Disorder Photo

It's a huge day for Halsey.

On Jan. 27, the "Graveyard" singer took to Instagram to reveal some major news: She is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Alev Aydin. "Surprise!" the star captioned the post, which shows her in a rainbow crochet bikini that reveals her pregnant stomach.

Alev, a screenwriter whose work includes the TV series Small Shots, shared his excitement over Halsey's pregnancy announcement, writing in the comments of her sweet post, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness."

Halsey replied with, "I love you!!!!!! And I love this mini human already."

Halsey's pregnancy comes after the star, who will make her TV series debut in The Players Table opposite Euphoria's Sydney Sweeting, shared in a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone that she suffered a miscarriage the previous year.

"I want to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star," Halsey said at the time. "More than I want to be anything in the world."

The expectant parents aren't the only ones giddy over the baby news. Haley's celebrity followers also gushed over the announcement. Here are some of the sweet responses the Manic artist received.

Ruby Rose: "Wow wow wow! Congratulations."

Diana Silvers: "what!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Emily Ratajkowski: "Yay!!"

Cassie: "Congratulations!!!!!"

James Charles: "CONGRATULATIONS AHHH"

January Jones: "Whaaaaaaaattt??? Congratulations Momma!! You're gonna love it!!"

Gigi Gorgeous: "CONGRATULATIONS angel of LIFE"

Addison Rae: "CONGRATULATIONS"

Kelsey Wells: "welcome to the most magical, magnificent human experience"