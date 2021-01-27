BREAKING

Halsey Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby
Tell Me Your Secrets' Haunting First Look Will Make You Eager For Answers

Prime Video dropped a chilling trailer for its upcoming thriller, Tell Me Your Secrets. Starring Lily Rabe and Amy Brenneman, the new show arrives Feb. 19.

By Alyssa Ray Jan 27, 2021 6:42 PM
What's Emma running away from?

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, Prime Video released the trailer for its upcoming thriller series, Tell Me Your Secrets. The show, which will premiere on the streaming site on February 19, stars American Horror Story's Lily Rabe as Emma and The Leftovers' Amy Brenneman as Mary.

And, from what the new preview teases below, there's no love lost between these two characters. Why?

Well, per Prime Video's description, Tell Me Your Secrets "revolves around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: Emma (Rabe) is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, John (Hamish Linklater) is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption, and Mary (Brenneman) is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator."

While Mary is confident that Emma is a "monster," the latter isn't sure what she is capable of.

Rabe's character mentions in the trailer, "Sometimes I get these flashes, I don't know if they're nightmares or memories."

Although Emma is rebuilding her life in witness protection, Mary enlists the help of John to track down her daughter's alleged kidnapper. To make matters worse, darkness has followed Emma to her new town.

As the haunting trailer comes to an end, it offers up the following warning, "You can't know the truth until you know the secrets."

Tell Me Your Secrets also stars Enrique Murciano, Stella Baker, Elliot Fletcher, Xavier Samuel, Chiara Aurelia, Ashley Madekwe and Bryant Tardy.

Catch the dark preview below.

Tell Me Your Secrets premieres Friday, Feb. 19 on Prime Video.

