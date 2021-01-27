BREAKING

Halsey Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby
The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Season 11 Taglines Revealed

Hear Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and the rest of the cast's sassy new taglines.

By Brett Malec Jan 27, 2021 6:13 PMTags
TVReality TVThe Real Housewives Of New JerseyBravoTeresa GiudiceCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: Teresa Giudice Explains Post-Breakup Boob Job

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's sassy new taglines are finally here.

Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin are back with some clever one-liners in Bravo's just-released opening credits for RHONJ season 11.

Fans can expect a lot of drama from the upcoming season as teased in the recently released trailer. For starters, Teresa is back on the dating scene after her split from ex Joe Giudice, but it's her explosive fight with brother Joe Gorga we can't wait to see unfold.

It also seems there are more than a couple infidelity rumors swirling around New Jersey. In the preview, Teresa asks Margaret, "Why do I hear rumors, like when he goes to the gym he screws around?"

Teresa also alleges, "Last night, the owner of the restaurant asked Melissa for her number. They've been texting all day." Yikes!

Scroll through the photo gallery below to see all of the RHONJ season 11 taglines.

photos
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Where Are They Now?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past seasons of RHONJ on Peacock any time.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Melissa Gorga

"I can tell you're green with envy and honey, green is not your color."

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Dolores Catania

"I'm loyal and I'm lovable, but don't you dare call me gullible."

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Teresa Giudice

"They say it's never too late to start over. I say, starting over never tasted so good."

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Jennifer Aydin

"Whoever says 'Money can't buy happiness' clearly doesn't have my credit limit."

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Jackie Goldschneider

"I may be cut from a different cloth, but it's top-quality fabric."

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Margaret Josephs

"I renovate, elevate and sometimes I instigate."

