Netflix Says Bridgerton Is Its Biggest Series Ever

Watch : "Bridgerton" Star Jonathan Bailey Teases Season 2 Hopes

Bridgerton was not just the talk of the ton, the talk of the 'Tok—or the talk of us talking to ourselves alone in our homes—turns out it was also the talk of all of Netflix.

The streamer just announced that the Shondaland hit is officially its "biggest series ever" and has been watched by 82 million households around the world within its first 28 days, surpassing Netflix's own projections of 63 million households. Netflix defines "watch" as when someone tunes in for at least the first two minutes, but 82 million people clicking on the show is still a lot of people.

Per Netflix's report, the show hit the top 10 in every country except Japan and was No. 1 in 83 countries, including the U.S. The show also sent Julia Quinn's novels back onto the New York Times best seller list, 18 years after they were first published. It also made the books very hard to get, which we can say from personal experience.