Jennifer Aniston's Subtle Hair Change Will Have You Dreaming of Summer

Alex Levy is ready for the show.
For fans of The Morning Show, of course you know we're talking about the one and only Jennifer Aniston, who appears to be getting back into the swing of shooting for the hit Apple+ series.
The actress gave fans proof of that on Tuesday, Jan. 26 when she shared selfies with her longtime hairstylist—and the man behind "The Rachel"—Chris McMillan.
Sporting bright, golden blond tresses, Aniston declared in a caption, "Aaand, we're back..."
Co-star Reese Witherspoon echoed the sentiment, responding excitedly, "YES WE ARE!!" In fact, the comment section was packed with Hollywood's biggest names, from Jennifer Garner and Mariska Hargitay to Charlize Theron and Gwyneth Paltrow, all thrilled with Aniston's newest Instagram post.
Fans last caught up with The Morning Show more than a year ago when the first season premiered in November 2019. Since then, the series was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Television Series-Drama among others and Aniston took home the 2020 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.
While they were about a month into production when everything halted in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Witherspoon confirmed on Oct. 6 that production had resumed. In December, she shared a clip of herself on The Morning Show set and now, they're kicking off the new year back with the fictional UBA crew. But, first—hair and makeup!
While Aniston's hair color change-up was subtle, but noticeable