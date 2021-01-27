Robert Irwin Recalls "Incredibly Emotional" Moment Walking Sister Bindi Down the Aisle at Her Wedding

Robert Irwin had one special person on his mind at sister Bindi Irwin's wedding.
During the Wednesday, Jan. 27 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Robert recalled the "incredibly emotional" moment he walked his sister down the aisle at her wedding and how he felt "very honored" to be there for Bindi on behalf of their late dad, Steve Irwin.
"I was definitely one of the most incredible moments of my entire life," the 17-year-old photographer told host Kelly Clarkson. "I felt so honored when Bindi first asked me to walk her down the aisle. And then when everything was coming down to the wire and we were planning this wedding—it was really, really hard because of course there were no guests. It was just a little bit chaotic, but at the end of the day it all came together."
He continued, "I think for me I was incredibly emotional at the same time, not only being so proud for Bindi, it's such a happy day, but also kind of thinking how much I wish that dad could have been there and that was his job to walk her down the aisle."
Bindi and husband Chandler Powell also told Kelly about their animal guest list amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"It was really crazy," Bindi said with a smile. "You always plan your wedding with lots of guests and I think it was just us and the animals. Very small, but it was really, really special and we're just glad to be married. And to be husband and wife while taking on this wild 2020 and new 2021."
As fans may recall, Bindi and her longtime partner tied the knot back in March in the Australia Zoo, where they first met and got engaged.
Kelly considered their situation "a beautiful silver lining," explaining, "I think it's beautiful that you had all these animals around while you're getting married. I think it's a really beautiful thing that's a part of what your family—you're the vessel for and your purpose is in life and to have that a part of your wedding, that's actually really cool."