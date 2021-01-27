Bachelor Nation's Andi Dorfman Weighs In on Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' Breakup Drama

Having previously shared the screen with Clare Crawley, Bachelor Nation's Andi Dorfman is uniquely qualified to offer her take on whether she is "OK" about how things played out between Clare and ex-fiancé Dale Moss.
Andi, the former Bachelorette who once competed with Clare for Juan Pablo Galavis' affections on The Bachelor season 18, was a Watch What Happens Live guest on Tuesday, Jan. 26. During her appearance, a fan asked whether Clare should get a second try as the Bachelorette, given that her first run "kind of got derailed."
Andi replied, "I mean, yeah, it did get derailed. It's hard to do it again, but I thought her season was good! I thought it was off to a nice, good, kind of crazy, train wreck of a start, which is what you always want in a Bachelorette, and it ended in a fairy tale, which is also what you always want."
As for whether she is surprised that Clare and Dale did not exactly end up living happily ever after, Andi took the high road.
"I wouldn't say I'm surprised or not surprised," the 33-year-old It's Not Okay author said. "I try to not get in anyone's business. I come from a failed engagement from that show, so I try to kind of support whether it fails or succeeds, to be honest."
Fans recall that Andi and Josh Murray got engaged during her finale of The Bachelorette that aired in May 2014. The pair announced in January 2015 that they had parted ways.
As far as Clare and Dale, the former football player announced on Jan. 19 that the pair had called it quits, which came just hours after E! News had exclusively reported that the couple was "taking time apart."
On Jan. 25, Dale shared on his Instagram Story that "there's no one person to blame." He added that "building a relationship in general is tough," especially "when you're doing it in the public eye."
