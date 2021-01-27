Revenge Reunion Organizer Says Christa B. Allen Will "Absolutely" Be Invited After Apparent Snub

Here's hoping that Christa B. Allen will view her Revenge reunion invite from the standpoint of "better late than never."

After the actress shared via Instagram on Monday, Jan. 25 that she wasn't pleased to have been left off the invite list to join her former Revenge co-stars during an upcoming virtual event, the reunion's organizer tells E! News exclusively that the omission was based on limitations of the platform and was not intended to be taken personally.

The reunion had previously been scheduled for Feb. 6 and featured four of the leads: Emily VanCamp (Emily Thorne), Nick Wechsler (Jack Porter), Josh Bowman (Daniel Grayson) and Barry Sloane (Aiden Mathis).

Now, Mark says that the event has switched platforms and will take place on a later date in hopes of including the full cast. He says that he hasn't contacted Christa yet, but that she will "absolutely" be invited.

"In the beginning, we could only accommodate four of the cast members because of tech limitations," Winklepicker Entertainment founder Mark Wright explains. "Within the last few weeks, we ended up joining with a new platform, so we're going to be able to expand the event. Now, we're looking to include the other cast members, if they're available. I'm inviting them all this week."