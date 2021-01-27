A Spy Kids Reboot Is Reportedly in the Works With Original Director Robert Rodriguez

Is Spy Kids coming back?!
Robert Rodriguez, who was the writer, director and producer for the Spy Kids films and TV show, is preparing to relaunch the Spy Kids franchise, according to Deadline.
The outlet reports Skydance Media optioned the rights to create a reboot of the series alongside Spyglass Media Group, with Rodriguez writing and directing again.
The upcoming fifth film will focus on "the activities of a multicultural family," per Deadline. Of course, the original adventure comedy followed the siblings Carmen and Juni Cortez. Most recently, in 2011, Spy Kids 4-D: All the Time in the World starred Jessica Alba, Jeremy Piven and Joel McHale. It's unclear who would star in the next movie.
Skydance is also behind Star Trek Into Darkness, Grace and Frankie, The Old Guard and the Mission: Impossible films.
As for Rodriguez, he's had his hand in a variety of new projects, including directing an episode of The Mandalorian as well as Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's "Rain on Me" music video.
In addition, he led the charge for the films Alita: Battle Angel and We Can Be Heroes.
The reboot would be a real treat for Spy Kids fans, who have seen the stars grow up and go on to find their perfect significant others.
In fact, Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara had a virtual reunion in April 2020. It took place while Sabara and his wife, Meghan Trainor, had an Instagram Life after watching the cult classic. "This is crazy," Trainor said when meeting PenaVega. "Hi! Nice to meet you. I'm your biggest fan. This is insane!"
Does this mean the "All About That Bass" singer will contribute to the new soundtrack? We vote yes.
Before that may or may not happen, Trainor and Sabara are expected to welcome their first child later this year. Relive their love story here.