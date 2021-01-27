FKA twigs Details "Horrific" Racist Abuse She Endured From Ex Robert Pattinson's Fans

Watch : FKA Twigs Accuses Ex Shia LaBeouf of "Relentless Abuse" in Lawsuit

Dating Robert Pattinson has its perks, like front row seats at Dior fashion shows and tickets to the Met Gala. But the Twilight actor has some baggage, like the die hard fans aptly named Twi-hards.

FKA twigs, who dated the star from 2014 to 2017, can attest to the extreme nature of these fans. She told BBC Radio 4's Grounded with Louis Theroux that her relationship with Robert made her a target for racism and other attacks.

"People just called me the most hurtful and ignorant and horrible names on the planet," the singer shared. "It was really, really deeply horrific and I think it was at a time where I felt like I couldn't really talk about it."

She added, "He was their white Prince Charming and they considered he should be with someone white and blonde."

FKA recalled how fans would compare her physical appearance to a monkey, describing, "Say if I was wearing a red dress, they would have a monkey in a red dress or I was on a bike, they would find a monkey on a bike."