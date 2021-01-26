Kobe BryantKourtney & TravisArmie HammerBachelor NationPhotosVideos

There Is No "I" in Threesome Preview: See an Engaged Couple Try Their Hand at Polyamory

Dive into one couple's attempt at a polyamorous relationship with HBO Max's There Is No "I" in Threesome, coming February 11.

By Alyssa Ray Jan 26, 2021 11:28 PMTags
MoviesTVLove And SexCouplesDocumentary
Watch: Anna Kendrick Gives an Inside Look at Her "Love Life"

Engaged, but not exclusive.

On Tuesday, Jan 26., HBO Max released a trailer for its new documentary feature, There Is No "I" in Threesome, which follows a newly engaged couple as they embark on an open relationship.

"That's Zoe, she's an actress and this is me, Ollie. I make films," director and star Jan Oliver Lucks starts off in the trailer below. "We got engaged one year ago and have been in an open relationship for three months."

While Zoe and Ollie may be "in love," as the preview touts, they are not exclusive. This is made abundantly clear as the trailer teases plenty of hookups, including the pair's "first threesome."

On why the twosome has chosen to explore polyamory, Ollie explains, "The idea is to highlight an alternative to monogamy. That you can have your cake and eat it too."

Yet, Ollie does warn, "That's how it started anyway."

Although Ollie mentions insisting on "some rules," he finds himself with "a girlfriend as well as a fiancée."

read
Matrix 4, Dune and Every 2021 Warner Bros. Movie Will Premiere on HBO Max and in Theaters

Speaking for the traditional monogamists in the audience, Ollie's friend quips, "You got a fiancée, you don't need a girlfriend."

HBO Max

The situation becomes more complicated as Zoe struggles with jealousy over Ollie's budding relationship with a new partner. She informs her fiancé, "Just don't go see her all the time."

Later on, Zoe says "jealousy is just this thing" that they've discussed. Still, Ollie appears to experience envy as Zoe gets a new partner.

He's heard declaring, "I want to stop!"

In fact, Zoe goes on to wonder if Ollie would leave her if it wasn't for the film. Yikes!

The trailer concludes, "It's an experiment in love, a test of a commitment, but in the end someone always gets screwed."

Watch the intriguing new trailer below.

Trending Stories

1

What Matthew McConaughey Said to Jennifer Lopez Before On-Screen Kiss

2

Colton Underwood Details Every Step of His Split With Cassie Randolph

3

Jerry Seinfeld Speaks Out as Infamous Larry King Interview Resurfaces

There Is No "I" in Threesome begins streaming on HBO Max on Thursday, Feb. 11.

Trending Stories

1

What Matthew McConaughey Said to Jennifer Lopez Before On-Screen Kiss

2

Colton Underwood Details Every Step of His Split With Cassie Randolph

3

Jerry Seinfeld Speaks Out as Infamous Larry King Interview Resurfaces

4

Ioan Gruffudd's Wife Alice Evans Reveals Actor Is Leaving His Family

5

Amanda Gorman on Why Michelle Obama Yelled at Barack at Inauguration

Latest News

HBO Max's There Is No "I" in Threesome Examines Polyamory

Amy Schumer Jokes Hilaria Baldwin Is “Happy” About Capitol Riots

The Bachelor’s Chelsea Vaughn on Her & Matt James' Hair Talk

Haute Couture Fashion Week Looks We'd Love to See on the Red Carpet

Watch the Trailer For Netflix's Upcoming Ginny & Georgia

Zendaya Reveals Why She'll Never Be Ashamed of Her "Disney Kid" Past

Brandon Thomas Lee Confronts Alleged Intruder With Golf Club in Video