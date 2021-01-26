There Is No "I" in Threesome Preview: See an Engaged Couple Try Their Hand at Polyamory

Watch : Anna Kendrick Gives an Inside Look at Her "Love Life"

Engaged, but not exclusive.

On Tuesday, Jan 26., HBO Max released a trailer for its new documentary feature, There Is No "I" in Threesome, which follows a newly engaged couple as they embark on an open relationship.

"That's Zoe, she's an actress and this is me, Ollie. I make films," director and star Jan Oliver Lucks starts off in the trailer below. "We got engaged one year ago and have been in an open relationship for three months."

While Zoe and Ollie may be "in love," as the preview touts, they are not exclusive. This is made abundantly clear as the trailer teases plenty of hookups, including the pair's "first threesome."

On why the twosome has chosen to explore polyamory, Ollie explains, "The idea is to highlight an alternative to monogamy. That you can have your cake and eat it too."

Yet, Ollie does warn, "That's how it started anyway."

Although Ollie mentions insisting on "some rules," he finds himself with "a girlfriend as well as a fiancée."