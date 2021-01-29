Why Julie Chrisley Will Never Stress About Wearing Swimsuits

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When it comes to health and wellness, Julie Chrisley knows what's best for her.

For several years, the Chrisley Knows Best star has worked with Nutrisystem and maintained a healthy outlook on food. After making some personal goals for 2021, the reality star is hoping to inspire women by sharing her own journey towards health and happiness.

"The fact is I'm a 48-year-old woman," Julie exclusively shared with E! News. "I'm a breast cancer survivor since 2012. In that, it required me to have a surgery that basically threw me into menopause at a very early age and those factors can just be so hard for you to lose weight and maintain a healthy weight."

"I believe there are more women with issues that I'm dealing with than are not, so for me, it's not just about a number on a scale," the Nutrisystem ambassador continued. "It's about being physically, mentally, emotionally healthy in every way."