Why Julie Chrisley Will Never Stress About Wearing Swimsuits

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When it comes to health and wellness, Julie Chrisley knows what's best for her.
For several years, the Chrisley Knows Best star has worked with Nutrisystem and maintained a healthy outlook on food. After making some personal goals for 2021, the reality star is hoping to inspire women by sharing her own journey towards health and happiness.
"The fact is I'm a 48-year-old woman," Julie exclusively shared with E! News. "I'm a breast cancer survivor since 2012. In that, it required me to have a surgery that basically threw me into menopause at a very early age and those factors can just be so hard for you to lose weight and maintain a healthy weight."
"I believe there are more women with issues that I'm dealing with than are not, so for me, it's not just about a number on a scale," the Nutrisystem ambassador continued. "It's about being physically, mentally, emotionally healthy in every way."
Instead of putting a number on her goals, Julie explained that she wants to be "happy and healthy" in every aspect of her life. She also wants to set a good example for her family all year long—including swimsuit season.
"I have learned at 48, not to get stressed out," she shared. "Of course I want to be the best version of myself that I can possibly be. I have daughters. I have Savannah [Chrisley] who is 23 and an 8-year-old daughter who I'm raising and it is important that she embraces herself, she lives healthy and she develops good habits—not that she is seeing her mother in tears at the thought of having to put a swimsuit on."
Julie expressed her frustration at social media and the pressures young girls feel today. And although she is quick to praise Savannah for being "open and honest and vulnerable" on her profile, it's not the case for every account.
"Things are not what they appear and I just want to say to these young girls when they see things on social media: Do not take it as face value," Julie shared. "Just because you're seeing a photo does not mean that photo has not been retouched."
For those who may be struggling with their New Year's resolutions, Julie said the most important thing is to realize that every day can be a fresh start.
And while some may feel uncomfortable talking about weight and health, Julie said she continues to be candid to help inspire others.
"I have people all the time who tell me, ‘We're so glad you're so relatable and open and honest because it has allowed me to start my journey.' For that reason, it's not in vain," she explained. "Sharing this journey, that there are ups and downs, it's not an overnight change but it's a lifestyle change and I think that's most relatable."
Keep scrolling to see some of Julie's favorite foods and snacks from the Nutrisystem program.
Nutrisystem Cookie Variety Pack
"I love the snacks that Nutrisystem has," Julie shared. "I feel like that's where some people fall off. They make bad choices with snacks so I absolutely love their Lemon Cooler Cookies."
Nutristystem Body Select 5-Count Protein & Probiotic Shake Mix in Chocolate
"Right now, I am loving the shake," Julie explained to E! News. "I have it for breakfast or a snack later in the day when I feel like I need that extra pick me up."
Nutrisystem Popcorn Variety Pack
Whether you're looking for a tasty dinner or delicious snack during family night, Julie recommended Nutrisystem popcorn, which comes in classic butter and white cheddar flavors.
Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on the USA Network. And binge watch past episodes on Peacock now.
