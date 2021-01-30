Cult Fave Baby Foot Is Here to Pamper Your Dry Winter Feet

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you've spent any time online scouring beauty blogs over the past year, chances are you've heard of Baby Foot... and if you haven't, now's the time to get to know it!
Baby Foot is like a pedicure in a box for a fraction of the price. $25 gets you two little plastic booties filled with exfoliating acids, moisturizing ingredients and "natural extracts" (whatever those are) that combine to eat away at your rough-and-tumble tootsies to reveal super soft skin. All you have to do is slip your feet into the "socks," sit there for an hour or so, rinse off the goo, and wait.
Baby Foot Original Exfoliating Foot Peel
Each treatment comes with two plastic booties filled with exfoliating solution that works like a chemical peel, removing dry, dead skin and moisturizing your feet as it goes. After a week, your feet start to shed...and then like magic, you'll have baby soft tootsies (hence the product name) that are ready for sandal season.
The waiting is the hardest part. You might think nothing is happening, especially when your feet look exactly the same even a week after the treatment...but then, like magic, you begin to transform. Your feet will start to peel a little, then a little more, then a whole lot. Some say they shed like a snake, others report leaving chunks of skin wherever they go until the process is done. So yes, it's gross...but also oddly satisfying, especially when you see the results. The skin on your feet will look brand new, like you've never walked a mile in your life. We tried it last year, and the hype is real.
And now, while we're all stuck indoors, is the time to try this treatment. This way, you can shed with abandon and not worry about whether you can wear open-toed shoes or not. By the time spring comes, your feet will be ready: soft and supple and perfect for sandals.
There's just one catch (isn't there always?): It's selling out everywhere. Luckily, the Baby Foot website still has it in stock, but who knows for how long? Get yours while you can, and join us in the joy of experiencing the weirdest and most wonderful metamorphosis your feet will ever know.
—Originally published May 13, 2020, at 10:02 a.m. PT