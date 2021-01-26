10 Haute Couture Fashion Week Looks We Can't Wait to See on the Red Carpet

Watch : 4 Celebrity Winter Fashion Trends: Shearling Trim & More

It's the most fabulous time of the year!

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week has officially kicked off with a grand display of decadent designs ready to be devoured. From flowy, diaphanous gowns to electrifying geometric silhouettes, it's easy to get lost in all the razzle-dazzle.

And while the runaways looked different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean there was a shortage of glamour. Fashion houses such as Christian Dior, Chanel, Schiaparelli and many others have found unique ways to showcase their one-of-a-kind creations for the Spring/Summer 2021 collections.

If anything, some designers decided to take a different approach as they recharged and rebooted during quarantine. Maria Grazia Chiuri, the creative director at Dior, told Vogue about her line's influence. Hint: It was always in the cards.

"What was nice for me about the tarot is that when you are in a difficult moment, something that is magical can help us, to help us think better," she shared. "It's a long time we've all been staying alone. You think much more about many aspects of yourself and your life. That's my belief: This year changed us a lot."