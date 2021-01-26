Ioan Gruffudd's Wife Alice Evans Reveals Actor Is Leaving His Family After 13 Years of Marriage

It appears that Ioan Gruffudd has decided to end his 13-year marriage to Alice Evans.
In a since-deleted tweet, The Vampire Diaries actress wrote that the Fantastic Four actor "announced he is to leave his family, starting next week." Alice, who shares daughters Ella, 11, and Elsie, 7, with Ioan, added, "Me and our young daughters girls [sic] are very confused and sad. We haven't been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me'. I'm so sorry."
Following her shocking post, Alice received a number of replies from fellow Twitter users, including one who wrote, "Seems like a weird thing to be posting on Twitter..." In response, she tweeted, "Why? I have lost my mind."
The couple met on set of 102 Dalmatians in 2000 and tied the knot seven years later during a ceremony in Mexico. In Feb. 2020, Ioan offered rare insight into their marriage in an interview with The Guardian.
"I think we've struggled the past four years," he told the outlet, "making time for each other because physically we're apart."
Ioan also shed some light on their family life in the interview. At the time, the busy actor—who stars in TV series Harrow—revealed he hadn't experienced full-time parenting mode. "No," the 47-year-old actor told the outlet, "I think I did it for a week and thought I was really cool."
"Yes. Alice had come back, she had been away for a week," he recalled. "I was showing off – 'the kids are in bed' – and she was, 'Yeah, you've done one week Ioan, try six months.'"
E! News has reached out to Ioan's rep for comment. He has not publicly responded to Alice's tweet.