Alex Rodriguez, Michael B. Jordan and More Pay Tribute on Anniversary of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's Deaths

Hollywood and sports stars alike are paying tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant.
On Jan. 26, the one-year anniversary of the deaths of the Lakers legend and his daughter, celebrities and athletes took to social media to honor their legacies.
One year ago, Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. along with seven others: John Altobelli, an Orange Coast College baseball coach; Keri Altobelli, his wife; Alyssa Altobelli, their daughter; Christina Mauser, a basketball coach at Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy; Payton Chester, a player on the Academy's team, Sarah Chester, her mother; and Ara Zobayan, the pilot.
In a post shared to Instagram, Alex Rodriguez reflected on how he couldn't believe it's been a year since the world experienced the tragic loss of his "brother" and friend, noting "it still doesn't feel real."
"Kobe was so much more than just a basketball player and he was destined for even more greatness," he wrote alongside a photo and video montage. "His journey was truly just beginning and it still hurts so much thinking about how much good he had left to do. I miss our conversations. I miss texting about family, business, sports and music. I miss him."
The former Yankees shortstop noted he was also "thinking about GiGi and her tragic loss, along with the other passengers on the plane."
"To all the families and friends who were affected by this tragedy, we are all thinking of you," Alex continued. "Today, and really every day, remember that our time is short. Hug your loved ones. Call a friend you haven't spoken to in a while. Work hard and remember to smile. RIP, Kobe. Love you, Mamba."
Michael B. Jordan shared a photo of Kobe and Gianna on Instagram, as well. "Don't think I could recap a year any clearer from the moment I heard the news until today," the Black Panther actor captioned the picture. "Appreciation of family. Of time. & purpose is heavy on my mind this morning. Sending love & healing energy to the Bryant family. Rest in Power. You'll never be forgotten."
Read more stars' tributes below.
Magic Johnson: "Laker Nation we will always remember the brilliance, the legend, and the mamba mentality of #8/#24."
Cynthia Erivo: "Some bonds are stronger than the physical."
J.J. Watt: "The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do." Mission accomplished. Rest In Peace Kobe."
Kevin Love: "Still doesn't seem real. RIP to those lost. MAMBA FOREVER!!!"
Terrence J: "Mamba Mentality all day every day. We miss you @kobebryant."
Victor Cruz: "This day will always break my heart man. Rest easy Mamba."
Corey Gamble: "2 24 8."
Lori Harvey: "Rest In Peace Kobe and Gianna. Kobe was my favorite basketball player of all time growing up. Sending all my love and prayers to Vanessa and her family today. #24."
Chris Paul: "Miss you guys. Sending my love and prayers to @vanessabryant @nataliabryant and all the families today.."