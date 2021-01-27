RHOC's Kelly Dodd Doubles Down on Claims That "Liar" Braunwyn Is a "Fake Alcoholic"

Kelly Dodd is standing by her words.
The Real Housewives of Orange County star is doubling down on claims she made during last week's reunion episode that her Bravo co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke is a "fake alcoholic."
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Kelly shared, "This is my opinion, not that it's Bible or gospel. I go by facts and I go by facts only. Do I think Braunwyn is lying about alcoholism? I'm skeptical about it because she's a liar, admitted lying all last season and she claimed that she needed to carry the show this year. She said she was called boring, Boring-wyn, last year. And so she wanted to create storylines and I know that for a fact. I was there. I know everything that her agent told her to, she needed to stop drinking and it she became sober it would be a great storyline for her."
Kelly continued, "I think she does have an alcohol problem, I don't think that she's a true alcoholic. The timing is just totally suspect, right? Her vow renewal, she claimed that Sean was the love of her life and then she claims that she was never attracted to him. And then the love shack last year was fake, writing her book was a fake. She criticizes my travel and then she travels herself and she was going off with other housewives to places. She's off to Puerto Rico.
"She always said she liked girls but now she's a lesbian. The did the vow renewal for a storyline. She goes and hires a photographer for her protests. She said she loves everyone and then attacks all the cast mates. And then she said she supports women and then here she is investigating Elizabeth."
Kelly isn't the only RHOC cast member who's doubted Braunwyn's intentions and claims this season. Shannon Beador and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas also had major beef with Braunwyn during part one of the reunion.
So has Kelly spoken to Braunwyn since their big reunion blowout?
"No, I haven't spoken to her at all. No one has," Kelly told E! ahead of tonight's second reunion episode. "She's completely alienated herself from the group. She doesn't want to have anything to do with any of us, but then she'll go hang out with Salt Lake City girls. It's so beyond me. It's an ensemble cast, we've got relationships and she's completely alienated herself."
Kelly added, "And listen, I'm all about getting yourself clean and sober, all about AA and those things…My best friend is a true alcoholic and I know what that is compared to her. Now does she have a drinking problem? Yeah. I just feel like her storylines are made up and that's just my opinion. I'm glad that she's cleaning herself up but she's completely alienated herself...I just question her motives and her honesty."
Part two of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past episodes of RHOC on Peacock any time.
