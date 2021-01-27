RHOC's Kelly Dodd Doubles Down on Claims That "Liar" Braunwyn Is a "Fake Alcoholic"

So has Kelly spoken to Braunwyn since their big reunion blowout?

"No, I haven't spoken to her at all. No one has," Kelly told E! ahead of tonight's second reunion episode. "She's completely alienated herself from the group. She doesn't want to have anything to do with any of us, but then she'll go hang out with Salt Lake City girls. It's so beyond me. It's an ensemble cast, we've got relationships and she's completely alienated herself."

Kelly added, "And listen, I'm all about getting yourself clean and sober, all about AA and those things…My best friend is a true alcoholic and I know what that is compared to her. Now does she have a drinking problem? Yeah. I just feel like her storylines are made up and that's just my opinion. I'm glad that she's cleaning herself up but she's completely alienated herself...I just question her motives and her honesty."

