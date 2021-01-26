Kourtney & TravisGigi HadidBridgertonKardashiansJay CutlerPhotosVideos

The Bachelor's Victoria Larson Shares Her Surprising Reaction to Resurfaced Shoplifting Arrest

The Bachelor contestant Victoria Larson has spoken out about her resurfaced shoplifting mug shot and her problematic behavior on the new season of the show.

Victoria Larson is looking on the bright side of this not-so-regal news. 

Days ago, the Bachelor contestant, who has come to be known as Queen Victoria on Matt James' season of the dating series, made headlines when her 2012 mug shot from a shoplifting arrest reemerged. At the time, the then-19-year-old was accused of stealing just over $250 worth of merchandise from a Publix supermarket. She was charged with first-degree petit theft and pleaded no contest. Larson was ordered to six months of probation after serving two days in jail. 

The reality star has now spoken out about the resurfaced situation—and her reaction is more positive than you might have expected. "I feel liberated, like everything's exposed," she said in an interview on Good Morning America. "I can tell my future husband, 'Google me. I have no secrets to hide.'"

When the news first broke, Larson seemingly responded when she shared this quote on Instagram: "Every saint has a past & every sinner has a future." The 28-year-old also cited the Bible verse, John 8:7, which reads, "And as they continued to ask him, he stood up and said to them, 'Let him who is without sin among you be the first to throw a stone at her.'"

During the interview, Larson also reflected on some of her controversial behavior on the ABC show, including taking fellow contestant Catalina Morales' crown and putting it on her own head. "Snatching the crown was not my best moment looking back," Larson admitted, "but I meant it all in good fun."

The star also addressed her name-calling, noting the other women "knew me and knew my heart and knew that I really never have ill intent, so I think they viewed it differently just because they know me."

"It was all in good fun," she continued. "If my words or actions hurt anyone, I sincerely apologize and I'll do better and hold myself accountable...I'm not a bully. I'm really not."

In fact, she has been "100 percent" shocked by the hate mail, bullying messages and death threats she's been receiving since appearing on the show. Instead, as Larson put it, she had actually "anticipated being well-received."

"I don't think my kindness really got to show through," she said in the GMA interview. "I really do have a good heart."

