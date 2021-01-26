Kourtney & TravisGigi HadidBridgertonKardashiansJay CutlerPhotosVideos

Watch Jimmy Fallon Surprise MSNBC's Steve Kornacki By Cleaning His "Incredibly Messy" Office

To thank MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki for all his hard work during the presidential election, Jimmy Fallon cleaned his messy office. Keep scrolling for the heartwarming clip.

By Mona Thomas Jan 26, 2021 4:14 PMTags
Jimmy FallonCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: Jimmy Fallon's Mute Button Fail While Accepting 2020 PCA

Not all heroes wear capes.

To thank MSNBC's Steve Kornacki for his impeccable coverage—from the presidential election race through to the 2021 Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala HarrisJimmy Fallon snuck into his messy office to do a deep clean.

"We're in khaki country now," The Tonight Show host said when he walked into the MSNBC headquarters in New York City. "This feels like I'm in, like, a horror video game or, like, a level of Five Nights at Freddy's, where I'm gonna get jump scared and, like a teddy bear—an evil teddy bear—or a clown is gonna come out."

Immediately Jimmy walked into Steve's empty office and loudly whispered, "No, no! Are you kidding me? Oh my gosh. What happened, Steve? Kornacki, what is going on?"

The late-night host semi-jokingly questioned if the political correspondent lived in the office, before getting to work.

"These gloves aren't even for COVID, just this office," said Jimmy as he began picking up and moving things around. "Look at all these ties. Who has pre-tied ties?"

photos
Jimmy Fallon's Kids on The Tonight Show

The team then began checking out all the random items in the office, including a hockey jersey, measuring tape, a balled-up blazer and then even more ties.

"American National Election Studies Data Sourcebook dated '52 to '78," Jimmy read on the cover a book. "This is a light read."

Jimmy went on to actually throw things away, even pieces of paper "that look important." Ultimately, he swept his arm across Steve's desk and dumped almost everything into a large garbage bag.

"You're welcome, Steve," he says as he carries out the garbage. "Take a break. You've earned it."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Armie Hammer’s Ex Details Their Polyamorous, BDSM Relationship

2

Colton Underwood Details Every Step of His Split With Cassie Randolph

3
Exclusive

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden Enjoy Rare Public Date at the Beach

Towards the end of the video, a surprised Steve walked into his office and doubled back when he saw the dramatic change.

As he gets to his desk, he noticed a note, which read, "'Dear Steve, I thought 2020 was a dumpster fire. But then I saw your office. Just wanted to let you know how much we appreciate you. Here's to more fun in 2021. Jimmy Fallon, the Marie Kondo of late night. P.S. Learn how to tie your ties."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Armie Hammer’s Ex Details Their Polyamorous, BDSM Relationship

2

Colton Underwood Details Every Step of His Split With Cassie Randolph

3
Exclusive

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden Enjoy Rare Public Date at the Beach

4

Vanessa Bryant Says Tragic Crash "Doesn't Seem Real" One Year Later

5

Remembering the Lives Lost in the Devastating Kobe Bryant Crash

Latest News

Nikki Bella Struggles to Tell Artem About Postpartum Depression: Watch

Jimmy Fallon Surprises MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki By Cleaning His Office

No Soup, But We Do Have 30 Secrets About Seinfeld For You

Exclusive

See RHOD's D'Andra Totally Lose It on Kary & Diss Her Business

Where to Get the Dramatic Sleeves Look Celebs Are Rocking

Bachelor Nation's Hannah Brown Holds Hands With Model Adam Woolard

Watch True Thompson Adorably Cheer on Dad Tristan During His Game