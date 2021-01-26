Jared Leto Recalls First Learning About the Coronavirus Pandemic After Leaving Silent Retreat

Watch : Jared Leto Had "No Idea" About Coronavirus

When Jared Leto walked into his two-week silent meditation, he never imagined he'd walk out to a global pandemic. But that's exactly what happened last March. During the Jan. 26 episode of The Tonight Show, the 49-year-old actor recalled resurfacing from the retreat and learning how much the coronavirus spread.

"When I went away, there were about 150 cases," he remembered, "and just in that short amount of time, when I came out, there was a shutdown, a state of emergency and the whole world had changed."

Because the silent meditation aimed to eliminate distractions, Leto didn't talk to anyone, didn't watch any TV and didn't have his phone for nearly two weeks. He also said the teachers didn't alert the students.

"They made a decision, 'Let's not disturb the participants,'" the Oscar winner said. "And I didn't turn on my phone until I went back to L.A. So, I drove the whole way trying to be, like, peaceful and zen, keep the feeling going. I got back, and I was, you know, kind of shocked. It was like Rip Van Winkle."