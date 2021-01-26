Dax Shepard Reveals the One Thing He Was "Afraid to Lose" Before Disclosing Relapse

Watch : Dax Shepard Opens Up About His Relapse

Dax Shepard had a number of fears before going public with his relapse.

As fans may recall, the Armchair Expert host opened up about his sobriety in a September episode of his podcast, revealing that he'd relapsed after 16 years. After sharing his story, Dax received an outpouring of love and support from fans and family, including his wife Kristen Bell. And while Dax has been so honest about his life over the years, he's since admitted that he originally didn't want to speak publicly about his relapse.

"I did not want to at all," he said on the Jan. 26 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I had all kinds of bizarre fears like, you know, I have sponsors on my show, is that something that could cost me money financially?"

The 46-year-old actor went on to tell host Ellen DeGeneres that the "number one thing" he was afraid to lose was his connection to those people who are also working on their sobriety.