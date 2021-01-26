Kourtney & TravisGigi HadidBridgertonKardashiansJay CutlerPhotosVideos

Jerry Seinfeld Speaks Out as Infamous Larry King Interview Resurfaces After His Death

Jerry Seinfeld is setting the record straight about that awkward Larry King interview from years ago that has been getting recent attention on social media.

Jerry Seinfeld is offering thoughts on his recently resurfaced interview with Larry King that has been going viral.

Following the Jan. 23 announcement that Larry had passed away at the age of 87, social media users began posting a clip from 2007 of him interviewing Jerry on CNN's Larry King Live to promote the comedian's film Bee Movie. During the exchange, Jerry jokingly ribs the legendary broadcaster for seemingly not being aware that he chose to voluntarily end his series Seinfeld, rather than the network having decided to pull the plug.

"Always loved Larry King and will miss him," Jerry tweeted on Jan. 23 to clear up any confusion. "The 'canceled' bit was just me having fun with his little mistake. Nothing more. Or less. #ripLarry." He added a heart emoji.

In the footage, Jerry appeared to be confused after Larry brought up the conclusion of the beloved NBC sitcom. "You gave it up, right?" Larry asked. "They didn't cancel you, you canceled them."

Jerry, who famously opted to stop the series after nine seasons in May 1998 while it was still at the peak of popularity, replied, "You're not aware of this? You think I got canceled? Are you under the impression that I got canceled?" The 66-year-old actor continued, "I thought that was pretty well-documented. Is this still CNN?"

He went on to point out, "75 million viewers, final episode!" This led Larry to reply, "Boy, don't take it so bad."

Then, the stand-up performer reiterated, "There's a big difference between being canceled and being No. 1!" At that, Larry attempted to make amends with, "OK, I'm sorry."

