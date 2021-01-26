JoJo Siwa Responds to Internet Troll Who Posted Hateful Comment About Her Coming Out

Watch : JoJo Siwa Comes Out By Wearing "Best Gay Cousin" T-Shirt

JoJo Siwa isn't about to let the haters rain on her parade.

After the 17-year-old star posted a video to Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 23 of herself explaining how happy she feels in light of having recently come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, a social media user commented with a negative reaction.

"My daughter will never watch you again," the individual wrote.

Luckily, JoJo wasn't about to let this response bring her down. "Okay!" the performer simply replied, according to a screenshot posted by the Instagram account Comments By Celebs.

Perhaps JoJo's response shouldn't be a major surprise, given that she has been a wellspring of positivity throughout her career and has doubled down on that hopeful disposition in recent days.

After sharing a video to TikTok on Jan. 21 of herself lip-synching to Lady Gaga's "Born This Way," which has been embraced as an anthem by the LGBTQ+ community, the Dance Moms alum shared a photo to Instagram the following day of herself wearing a "Best Gay Cousin Ever" T-shirt that she received from a relative.