See Big Ed, Danielle & Others Try to Find Love Again on 90 Day: The Single Life

Single and ready to mingle.

On Monday, Jan 25., Discovery+ released the first look for its latest show in the 90 Day franchise, titled 90 Day: The Single Life. The series, which will premiere on the streaming service on Feb. 21, follows six former 90 Day Fiancé stars—including Edward "Big Ed" Brown, Brittany Banks, Fernanda Flores, Molly Hopkins, Danielle Mullins and Colt Johnson—as they try their hand at dating again after disastrous relationships.

"My ex was just a liar from the start," Brittany noted in the new trailer below. "Now I'm single, and I want someone who stands on his own two feet so that I can give him all the woman he needs."

However, it's not just about getting back out there for these singles. As Molly declared to the camera, "I don't want to date, I want a mate."

And, from what we've seen in the first look, the 90 Day fan-favorites have experienced some seriously memorable first dates.