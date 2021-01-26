Mike Lindell Files $75,000 Libel Lawsuit Over Jane Krakowski Romance Report

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell is suing The Daily Mail after the U.K. tabloid claimed he had an affair with 30 Rock actress Jane Krakowski.

On Monday, January 25, the businessman turned outspoken ally of former president Donald Trump filed a $75,000 lawsuit against The Daily Mail over their report that he and Krakowski engaged in a "torrid love affair" over the course of 9 months, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

At the time of the article's publication, both he and Krakowski denied having a romantic relationship—or even knowing each other, for that matter.

Lindell's legal representatives note their denials in the court documents, claiming there was a "lack of any reliable factual support" for the U.K. tabloid's claims.

Lindell's lawyers also allege that The Daily Mail was aware the claim was "false," or, at least, "harbored serious doubts about the truth of the claims," and chose to publish the report anyways.