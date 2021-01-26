Kourtney & TravisGigi HadidBridgertonKardashiansJay CutlerPhotosVideos

Where to Get the Dramatic Sleeves Look Celebs Are Rocking

Plus, your favorite Daily Pop hosts break down the trend.

By Carolin Lehmann Jan 26, 2021 4:00 PMTags
EComm, Daily Pop Tuesday Trends, dramatic sleevesE! Illustration/kate hudson/olivia culpo/Garcelle Beauvais/Instagram

We love a good dramatic sleeve, and so do our favorite celebs. Olivia CulpoKate Hudson and Garcelle Beauvais were recently caught rocking the look, and your favorite Daily Pop hosts break it down in today's show, among other trends.

Below, try out tops with dramatic sleeves at a variety of price points from H&M, Saylor and more.

9 Things You Need From the PrettyLittleThing x Teyana Taylor Collection to Up Your Style Game

Innika Top

This gorgeous cotton top with smocked sleeve cuffs has a button closure at the back.

$198
Saylor

Puff-Sleeved Cropped Top

This affordable crop top is begging to be paired with high-waisted pants.

$20
H&M

Rose Dobby Mesh Cup Detail Long Sleeve Crop Top

How sweet is this top with mesh sleeves? Shop it in other colors as well. 

$48
$27
PrettyLittleThing

Asos Design Slash Neck With Volume Long Sleeve Top

This high-neck, puff sleeve top has a slim fit.

$35
Asos

Up next, 10 tasty gifts to sweeten up Valentine's Day.

