Nikki Bella Is Battling Postpartum Depression on Total Bellas But Won't Tell Artem

Watch : Nikki Bella Struggles With Postpartum But Won't Tell Artem

Hiding the hurt.

Nikki Bella is struggling with postpartum depression, but as she explains to her twin sister in this sneak peek clip of Thursday's Total Bellas season finale, she doesn't want her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev to find out.

Why? Shortly after the couple's son Matteo was born, the new dad landed a role on Dancing With the Stars.

"We attempted a date last night. It didn't really work out," Nikki tells Brie Bella over FaceTime. "I was trying to, like, be pleasant but I was just kind of grumpy. But I didn't talk to him about any of that other stuff that you wanted me to talk to him about."

"I don't want to stress him out," the former WWE star adds. "He's doing so good."

Brie can see where this is going, and soon, Nikki admits that she doesn't want to open up to Artem until after DWTS wraps filming.