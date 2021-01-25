Kourtney & TravisGigi HadidBridgertonKardashiansJay CutlerPhotosVideos

9 Things You Need From the PrettyLittleThing x Teyana Taylor Collection to Up Your Style Game

From faux leather utility jackets to mesh dresses and bandanas, the singer's new collection will help you relive the 90's!

By Emily Spain Jan 25, 2021 9:30 PMTags
ShoppingShop With E!Shop Designer CollaborationsShop Fashion
E-comm: Teyana Taylor x PrettyLittleThing

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

90's babies rejoice!

Teyana Taylor's exclusive apparel collection with PrettyLittleThing just dropped, and it's already selling out! The streetwear meets high fashion couture collection pays homage to the "Gonna Love Me" singer's iconic sense of style and love for the 90's. 

From faux crocodile utility jackets and cut-out bodysuits to varsity bomber jackets and wide-leg pants, you too can look as fresh and fashionable as Teyana. Not to mention, the 25-Piece collection features the perfect statement pieces to up your style game.

See below for our 9 favorite pieces from the collection!

read
6 Pieces You Need From Frankies Bikinis New Knits Collection

Chocolate Brown Knitted Bodycon Dress

Knits are all the rage this season! This dress is a great layering piece and it will hug you in all the right places.

$38
$24
PrettyLittleThing

Grey 90s Body Print High Leg Bodysuit

Bodysuits will never go out of style! This 90s-inspired style features cutouts that will help you show off your curves.

$30
$19
PrettyLittleThing

Trending Stories

1

Kate Middleton and Prince William's New Puppy Will Melt Your Heart

2

Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li Reveals Her Relationship Status

3

ABC Announces When Grey's Anatomy Will Return

Black Pu Pocket Detail Wide Leg Pants

With a wide leg silhouette, these faux leather pants are the ultimate fashion statement. They need to be in your winter wardrobe!

$68
$44
PrettyLittleThing

Chocolate Pu Embroidered Bomber Jacket

A leather bomber jacket is always a good idea! This one features embroidery and button detailing for an added touch of sophistication.

$105
$68
PrettyLittleThing

Brown Snake Mesh Bandana

Another 90s trend that's having a moment! Bandanas will make you look instantly cooler. Plus, this one will keep hair out of your face.

$18
$12
PrettyLittleThing

Black Croc Pu Bralet

Turn heads with this faux crocodile bralet! Wear it alone or under a mesh shirt for a stylish date night look.

$30
$19
PrettyLittleThing

Brown Snake Overlocked Mesh Strappy Bodycon Dress

This figure-hugging mesh dress features a unique combination of paisley and snakeskin prints. Pair it with a leather jacket or duster to keep warm during the winter!

$35
$22
PrettyLittleThing

Silver Metallic Reflective Sweatpant

These reflective sweatpants are rad! And they can be worn up or down depending on the occasion.

$58
$37
PrettyLittleThing

Black Croc Pu Oversized Utility Jacket

This faux crocodile jacket is everything! Add it to any outfit to keep warm and stylish during the colder months.

$95
$61
PrettyLittleThing

Need more fashion inspiration? Check out Hailey Bieber's Stylist Shows Us How To Style Disney's NuiMOs Collection!

Trending Stories

1

Kate Middleton and Prince William's New Puppy Will Melt Your Heart

2

Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li Reveals Her Relationship Status

3

ABC Announces When Grey's Anatomy Will Return

4

Justin Timberlake Talks Being ''Weirdly Private'' About His Kids

5

WWE Network (and WrestleMania!) Headed to Peacock

Latest News

Scott Michael Foster Joins You Season 3

Dale Moss Claims There's No One Person to Blame in Clare Crawley Split

Justin Timberlake Talks Being ''Weirdly Private'' About His Kids

Fate: The Winx Saga Has Big The Vampire Diaries Energy

Exclusive

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden Enjoy Rare Public Date at the Beach

ABC Announces When Grey's Anatomy Will Return

Why Keira Knightley Won't Act in Sex Scenes Directed By Men