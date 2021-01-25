9 Things You Need From the PrettyLittleThing x Teyana Taylor Collection to Up Your Style Game

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
90's babies rejoice!
Teyana Taylor's exclusive apparel collection with PrettyLittleThing just dropped, and it's already selling out! The streetwear meets high fashion couture collection pays homage to the "Gonna Love Me" singer's iconic sense of style and love for the 90's.
From faux crocodile utility jackets and cut-out bodysuits to varsity bomber jackets and wide-leg pants, you too can look as fresh and fashionable as Teyana. Not to mention, the 25-Piece collection features the perfect statement pieces to up your style game.
See below for our 9 favorite pieces from the collection!
Chocolate Brown Knitted Bodycon Dress
Knits are all the rage this season! This dress is a great layering piece and it will hug you in all the right places.
Grey 90s Body Print High Leg Bodysuit
Bodysuits will never go out of style! This 90s-inspired style features cutouts that will help you show off your curves.
Black Pu Pocket Detail Wide Leg Pants
With a wide leg silhouette, these faux leather pants are the ultimate fashion statement. They need to be in your winter wardrobe!
Chocolate Pu Embroidered Bomber Jacket
A leather bomber jacket is always a good idea! This one features embroidery and button detailing for an added touch of sophistication.
Brown Snake Mesh Bandana
Another 90s trend that's having a moment! Bandanas will make you look instantly cooler. Plus, this one will keep hair out of your face.
Black Croc Pu Bralet
Turn heads with this faux crocodile bralet! Wear it alone or under a mesh shirt for a stylish date night look.
Brown Snake Overlocked Mesh Strappy Bodycon Dress
This figure-hugging mesh dress features a unique combination of paisley and snakeskin prints. Pair it with a leather jacket or duster to keep warm during the winter!
Silver Metallic Reflective Sweatpant
These reflective sweatpants are rad! And they can be worn up or down depending on the occasion.
Black Croc Pu Oversized Utility Jacket
This faux crocodile jacket is everything! Add it to any outfit to keep warm and stylish during the colder months.
