Grey's Anatomy, Station 19 and More ABC Shows Get 2021 Return Dates

Just 45 days (as of press time) until Grey's Anatomy is back on the air.

ABC just announced its spring 2021 premiere dates, allowing us to begin the official countdown to the return of some of our favorite shows and the premiere of some potential new favorite shows, with a few shows on the move to new nights.

Originally, Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 were set to return on March 4, but now they've been delayed a week to March 11. A Million Little Things will also return on March 11, but on April 7, it will move to Wednesdays to make room for the new series Rebel on April 8.

Rebel is the third current show for Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff and stars Katey Sagal as a legal advocate inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich. The series also stars John Corbett, James Lesure, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, Kevin Segers, Sam Palladio and Andy Garcia.