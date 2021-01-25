Grey's Anatomy, Station 19 and More ABC Shows Get 2021 Return Dates

Just 45 days (as of press time) until Grey's Anatomy is back on the air.
ABC just announced its spring 2021 premiere dates, allowing us to begin the official countdown to the return of some of our favorite shows and the premiere of some potential new favorite shows, with a few shows on the move to new nights.
Originally, Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 were set to return on March 4, but now they've been delayed a week to March 11. A Million Little Things will also return on March 11, but on April 7, it will move to Wednesdays to make room for the new series Rebel on April 8.
Rebel is the third current show for Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff and stars Katey Sagal as a legal advocate inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich. The series also stars John Corbett, James Lesure, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, Kevin Segers, Sam Palladio and Andy Garcia.
In other new show news, Rebel Wilson hosts dog grooming series Pooch Perfect beginning Tuesday, March 30 and Topher Grace returns to TV with Home Economics on Wednesday, April 7.
The series centers around three adult siblings—one in the one percent, one middle-class and one barely holding on—who have a "heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship." Grace executive produces and stars as Tom. Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza and Sasheer Zamata also star.
Keep up with all the upcoming premiere dates below!