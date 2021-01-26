Jane Fonda to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2021 Golden Globes

Watch : Jane Fonda Never Expected to See Her Mugshot on Billboards

She's earned it!

Jane Fonda will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Tuesday, Jan. 26. The 83-year-old actress, whose massive TV and film career spans an unbelievable six decades, we receive the coveted award when the Golden Globes air live on NBC Sunday, Feb. 28.

"The Hollywood Foreign Press Association takes great pride in bestowing the 2021 Cecil B. de Mille Award to Jane Fonda," HFPA President Ali Sar said in a statement today. "For more than five decades, Jane's breadth of work has been anchored in her unrelenting activism, using her platform to address some of the most important social issues of our time. Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained. We are honored to celebrate her achievements at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards."