President Joe Biden's Dogs Champ and Major Have Officially Joined the White House

The White House is pet friendly once again!

On Monday, Jan. 25, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden took to her social media accounts to share some exciting news.

"Champ and Major have joined us in the White House," she wrote along with heart emojis and paw print emojis.

Within an hour of sharing, the pics of the happy German shepherds running across the White House lawn gained over 600,000 likes with followers excited about the update.

One Instagram user, wrote, "I vote they get their own Instagram account." Another added, "Welcome back doggies to the White House!!! This is what we like to see They look thrilled!!"

The Biden's fostered Major in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association, who wrote on their Facebook account at the time, "Today is Major's lucky day! Not only did Major find his forever home, but he got adopted by Vice President Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden! The Bidens have gotten to know Major while fostering him and are now ready to make the adoption official. Best of luck and thank you for being one of our Friends for life!"