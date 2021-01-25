How Scott Disick Feels About Kourtney Kardashian's New Romance With Travis Barker

Dolls, can you keep up?
Kourtney Kardashian is officially off the market after sparking a romance with her longtime friend, Travis Barker. The duo recently spent the weekend at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs, Calif. home, where they posted matching photos from the luxurious location.
So, now that Kourtney is moving on with someone new, how does her ex, Scott Disick, feel about her romance with the Blink-182 star? "Scott has been around Travis on several occasions and thinks he's a great guy," a source tells E! News. "He's really happy for Kourtney and is not surprised they are dating. Kourtney has spent a lot of time with Travis and it's not shocking to him that they developed a romantic relationship."
"She hasn't dated someone in a while and Scott wants her to be happy," the insider continues, adding that Kourtney and Scott—who share three kids together "are in a great place and they have come to terms that they are strictly friends and co-parents."
"There's no romance there and he couldn't be happier that she's moved on," the source notes. "As long as the kids are in a healthy situation and Kourtney's in a good place, then Scott is happy for them."
A second source also tells E! News that Kourtney's family approves of the romance. "The family likes Travis. They are comfortable with him and trust him," the insider shares. "They have all spent a lot of time together over the years. They think he is a good guy."
Kourtney and Travis, who are neighbors, have actually sparked relationship rumors on several occasions over the years. However, things only recently turned romantic for the celeb duo.
"They've known each other forever and always hung out," the second source tells E! News. "It recently turned into more. Kourtney is very laid back about it and just having fun. They are neighbors and know a lot of the same people. It's easy and she's just going with it."
"It's not serious, it's just what naturally happened in front of her," the source notes. "Travis pursued her and seems excited about Kourtney giving this a chance. She's not saying much about it. It's casual and a quarantine thing for now."