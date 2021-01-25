Why Candace Cameron Bure Isn't Afraid to Tell Haters "Keep Your Mouth Shut"

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure's Secret to a Long Hollywood Marriage

Candace Cameron Bure has a message for her online critics.

More specifically, the Fuller House star is calling out those who left "horrible" comments on a family Christmas photo that she shared to Instagram at the beginning of the month. What started as a celebratory post—featuring an uplifting New Year's message and a picture of Candace, her longtime husband Valeri Bure and their three kids—quickly devolved into a sounding board for negative comments about everything from the photo editing to the children's appearances.

The actress clapped back at the hateful comments at the time, but she had more to say on Monday, Jan. 25's Daily Pop.

"You know, people forget that—yes, I'm a celebrity—but I'm a real person," Candace told E! News' Justin Sylvester and guest host Kym Whitley. "I was simply sharing a family Christmas card. And it's so strange to me that people have the audacity to write horrible and negative comments. Like, you would never say that to someone's face."