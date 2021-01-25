Trey Songz Arrested After Altercation With Cop at Kansas City Chiefs Game

Trey Songz was reportedly taken into custody after an altercation with a police officer at the Jan. 24 Kansas City Chiefs football game.
The singer was in attendance at the game at Arrowhead Stadium when, according to video footage obtained by TMZ, he was involved in a physical dispute with a cop. TMZ, citing a witness, reports that the confrontation started after Trey (née Tremaine Aldon Neverson) was being "heckled" by fans behind him in the stands, with the "Bottoms Up" star asking them to settle down. The witness went on to tell the outlet that a police officer then approached Trey and allegedly started the physical altercation, catching the 36-year-old R&B singer by surprise.
According to the witness, Trey's response was self-defense. And, in the video footage, fans can be heard saying that Trey did nothing wrong as he's seen being taken away from the game in handcuffs. TMZ, who also obtained Trey's booking photo, reports that he was arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest and for assaulting a police officer. According to the outlet, he has since been released from custody.
Trey has yet to speak out publicly on the incident and his rep had no comment when reached by E! News.
The Kansas City police, not naming Trey, released a statement on their Twitter page on Jan. 25 regarding the arrest. "During last night's AFC Championship game, fans complained that a man was not following the Arrowhead fans' code of conduct or the mandates of the Kansas City Missouri Health Department. The man was not receptive and refused to comply with Arrowhead security. Security then asked him to leave. He refused to leave."
"At that point they requested law enforcement assistance in ejecting him from the stadium. Officers advised the man that if he did not leave, he would be arrested for trespassing," the statement continued. "He still refused to comply, at which point officers told him he was under arrest. The man then punched a police officer and put him in a headlock. Other officers then came to the scene and were able to get the man into custody without further incident."
According to the statement, he was arrested and booked at the Jackson County Jail.