Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li Reveals the Status of Her Relationship With Andrew Gray

Are Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray still together?

On Monday, Jan. 25, Netflix dropped a "Where Are They Now" video about the cast of their latest reality hit. The just-released video covered a variety of topics, including an update on Kelly and Andrew's on-again, off-again relationship.

Fans of the show have criticized the couple's relationship as toxic due to the troubling fights documented. As breakout star Anna Shay put it best, "There ain't no dick that good."

Although the pair briefly broke up in season one, the finale teased a reunion between the Organic Media Group co-founder and the Power Rangers Megaforce actor. So, are Kelly and Andrew still an item?

Kelly shared in the new video, "After filming, we took a good, I would say, five-month or six-month break where we just focused on ourselves."

As she continued, the Bling Empire star highlighted that they've gone to "therapy individually" and have "learned about ourselves." It was at this point that Kelly confirmed that she and Andrew are "back in communication" and "back seeing each other."