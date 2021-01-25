Clare & DaleGigi HadidDolly PartonKylie JennerKardashiansPhotosVideos

Lindsay Lohan Helps Fan Come Out to Her Parents With Heartfelt Message

Lindsay Lohan’s latest Cameo went viral after she shared encouraging words to a fan who wanted to come out to her parents. Watch the video for yourself below.

Cameo isn't just for birthday messages these days.

Over the weekend, one young woman named Alana used the video sharing website in hopes that one Hollywood star would deliver a personal message.

"I asked Lindsay Lohan to come out to my parents for me in a Cameo and she did make the video," Alana explained on TikTok. "It's not what I expected at all."

What came next was Lindsay's video with a heartfelt message about speaking one's truth on one's own terms.

"Hi Alana, it's Lindsay Lohan," she began. "I know that you are about to take a very big step in telling your parents who you truly are and what you want them to accept of you and I think you should do it yourself."

Lindsay continued, "I think that coming from you, you'll feel a lot of power and strength and it's important that you are who you truly are and that you love yourself and that you can live by that and tell your parents that. I promise you they will understand."

The 34-year-old actress went on to send Alana "all the love in the world and strength and support."

"God bless you," she added. "Stay true to yourself. You're truly beautiful and god speed."

While the TikTok user has yet to update fans on whether she came out to her parents, her video from Lindsay has quickly gone viral with more than 70,000 likes. 

As for Lindsay, it's no secret that the Mean Girls star has had some relationships play out in the public eye including romances with Samantha Ronson and Wilmer Valderrama.

But back in September 2019, the singer threw fans for a loop when she broke up with a boyfriend nobody knew she had.

"Actually, I was seeing someone and we broke up today," Lindsay shared on KIIS 1065's Kyle & Jackie O Show. "You wouldn't even know who he was but I had a bit of a day."

Perhaps some experiences can be kept private after all.

